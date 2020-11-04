Integrated township policy to decongest Hyderabad gets nod

HYDERABAD

04 November 2020 23:34 IST

Set to offer benefits to real estate developers creating counter magnets beyond ORR: KTR

Industries, IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday said an Integrated Township Policy to decongest Hyderabad, by encouraging real estate development beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR), has been approved.

The “policy envisions decongesting the core city of Hyderabad [by] offering more benefits to real estate developers so that they can develop more satellite townships and counter magnets about 5 km outside of the ORR (Outer Ring Road),” the Minister said.

Mr. Rao, who was inaugurating real estate consultancy firm Knight Frank India’s new office here, said such an approach will pave the way for ‘Live, Work, Learn and Play’ kind of self-contained townships that will ensure that people do not necessarily have to travel to the city.

Salient features

The Minister said following the Cabinet approval he had signed the policy on Tuesday and its salient features would be announced shortly.

He mentioned about the policy while listing other measures such as the strategic road development programme under which new roads and flyovers had been developed and how Hyderabad was prospective in terms of investment on infrastructure as evident from the setting up of Metro Rail network and the proposed elevated bus corridor from Kukatpally to western Hyderabad.

Stating that the Metro Rail network will be expanded, he said the key challenge in most cities of India is the crumbling infrastructure under the onslaught of rapid urbanisation.

Public transportation

“In large cities we need to have good public transportation and in suburbs self contained townships, which is exactly what the government of Telangana is offering in the form of Integrated Township Policy,” the Minister said.

Urging consultancies such as Knight Frank to work closely with the government since there are lot of policies in the offing that fetch value proposition for their clients, Mr. Rao said yet another measure to decongest Hyderabad, especially the IT hub in the western parts, was a policy to encourage IT sector growth in eastern and northern parts of the city. These measures also assume significance in the context of Hyderabad’s IT exports more than doubling since Telangana formation in 2014, from ₹ 56,000 crore to ₹1,28,000 crore and the city second in the country in terms of office space absorption.

It is not just Information Technology, but the State’s progressive policies continue to attract investments in Life Sciences, aerospace, defence, logistics, textiles and food processing sectors, he said, Hyderabad, which makes one-third of the human vaccines across the globe, will play a vital role whenever a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed.