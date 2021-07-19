Integrated market inaugurated for farmers

Minister T. Harish Rao at Indira Nagar Government High School on Sunday.

SIDDIPET

19 July 2021 00:39 IST

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that from now on farmers can get fertilizer and pesticides at one place and that they need not run around to buy them.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the integrated market for farmers here on Sunday along with District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) chairman M. Shivakumar, the Finance Minister said the market was established to extend better services to farmers without profit as motive. He said that awareness camps will also be conducted for farmers at the market on increasing farm produce.

Meanwhile, Mr. Rao said that he is proud of Indira Nagar Government School which has been competing with corporate schools. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating multi-purpose computer lab in the school, Mr. Rao said that people are approaching him for admissions in the school.

Advertising

Advertising

He said already 1,040 students studying in the school while another 270 applications are pending.