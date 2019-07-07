Intach suggests repairs to Errum Manzil for reuse

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) has suggested rehabilitation, repairs and partial reconstruction leading to adaptive reuse of the 149-year-old Errum Manzil, which the Telangana government plans to pull down to build the State Legislature for the new State.

The team with an architect, a structural engineer and the convenor of the organisation visited the building to find out the structural stability and heritage merit of the building.

After inspecting the building, the team officials wrote: “The present condition of the building is a mere result of negligence, modifications which were undertaken before repairs and strengthening of building with an improper sequence of execution using incompatible construction method and materials.”

One of the attached photographs shows how a tree growing on the building had its roots painted to make it appear like part of the structure. “A portion of the zenana has already been demolished. The building looked stable. At many places, the layer of plaster had flaked off exposing the rocky frame of the building. The plinth requires protection to limit the damage. The interior and exterior heritage features are worthy of retention in adaptive reuse,” said Anuradha Reddy of Intach who led the team.

“Legacy building constructed with load bearing walls in stone for foundation and red burnt bricks and also stone for walls using lime mortar as jointing material. It is to be noted that the exterior and interior masonry is considered an important heritage character-defining element,” notes the report that makes a case for reuse of the building.