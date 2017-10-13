Hyderabad

INTACH heritage walk today

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will organise a ‘Walk to Gowliguda’ covering places like Gowliguda RTC heritage bus hanger, Ram Mandir, Pather ki Masjid and Central Gurudwara Saheb on October 14, at 10 a.m. Starting point is Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda, a press release said.

