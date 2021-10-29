INTACH for structural assessment study on OGH

Hyderabad

29 October 2021 20:05 IST

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has appealed to the government of Telangana to allow it to visit and do a structural assessment study of the Osmania General Hospital (OGH).

“A hospital is a functioning building that runs 24x7x365 days. It places immense stress on infrastructure. Periodic maintenance is important. Just as an individual will be affected if diet or care is ignored. Any building needs maintenance so that functional safety can be guaranteed,” said S.P. Anchuri, a structural engineer working with INTACH.

“We want to inspect the new building as well as the old heritage structure. The incident of fan falling inside the dermatology section in the new building is unfortunate. A structural study will show us how to deal with these buildings,” said Anuradha Reddy making a plea for inspection of the legendary hospital.

The INTACH team is suggesting repair and strengthening techniques using the latest materials and possible restoration works such as column jacketing, shotcreting, and anti-corrosive coatings, to enhance the life of the structure.