Insurgency in Balochistan likely to intensify: Tilak Devasher

The insurgency in Balochistan is likely to be intensified in the coming days as a new generation of young leadership is leading the struggle against the Pakistani establishment.

The insurgency in Balochistan had survived for over seven decades as successive generations of Baloch population were resorting to insurgency after having lost faith in the administration, said National Security Advisory Board member Tilak Devasher. He was addressing a seminar on “Pakistan: The Balochistan Conundrum” organised by the Hyderabad-based Social Cause here on Sunday.

He said the Pakistani government was attempting to suppress insurgent activities with military power rather than finding a political solution to the issue. Insurgency, according to Mr. Devasher, was not the real problem in the region and the challenge faced by the Pakistan army and the government was related to Baloch nationalism.

He lamented that Baloch people were facing multiple forms of violation, including economic exploitation and human rights issues, even as a large section of young activists had been missing for over a decade. People in the region were being exposed to ethnic, sectarian, secessionist and discriminative attitude of the government whose policies had led to alienation of the local population.

Mr. Devasher, a former special secretary to the Cabinet Secretariat, recalled that Pakistan’s federal government dominated by Punjabees had systematically colonised the Baloch region in view of its strategic importance as also to exploit the vast natural resources available there. Apprehensive of losing their identity, the Baloch people were challenging the Pakistani leadership as survival with dignity had become their main concern.

Stating that the Baloch rulers sought India’s assistance to fight against forceful accession bid by Pakistan, he said the then government headed by Jawaharlal Nehru failed to realise the strategic importance of Balochistan’s independence and failed to protest against Pakistan’s moves. Stating that use of military aid would not be a solution to Balochistan’s insurgency, he said the developments since the creation of Bangladesh had reflected that creation of a state on the basis of religion alone no longer remained relevant.

Independent researcher and writer Shakoor Ahmad Wani said Balochistan was an independent state historically since it was forcefully acceded by Pakistnan in 1948. Senior High Court advocate L Ravichander also spoke. Social Cause president B. Dinesh Kumar presided.