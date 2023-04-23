Insurers, hospitals, NHA readying initiative to making all health insurance claims cashless

April 23, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

Insurance companies, hospitals, National Health Authority (NHA), insurance regulator IRDAI and other stakeholders have started discussion for a mechanism that eventually will facilitate in making all health insurance claims cashless in the country.

“The idea [behind the proposal] is there will be no reimbursement claims to be looked at, everything has to be cashless from a customer perspective,” General Insurance Council chairman Tapan Singhel said on Saturday, adding that high priority is being attached to the yet-to-be-named project.

Standardisation of cost of healthcare in different hospitals across cities, as well as faster information exchange among the constituents, will be at the heart of the initiative, in which about 30,000 hospitals are likely to participate initially.

On how fast the insurance claim process could become, Mr. Singhel, who is MD and CEO of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co., said it will be as easy as UPI payments.

He was speaking at a summit organised by the Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) here to serve as a platform for evolving a “Health Insurance Vision, 2030”.

The two-day programme, which was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, served as a platform for various stakeholders to deliberate on the various aspects, including healthcare costs and the fine print on insurance contracts. Representatives of healthcare providers spoke of the challenges for hospital managements.

Former IAS officer Ajay Mishra, moderating a panel discussion, highlighted the time taken by hospitals to generate the bill. Sometimes, it is an agonising wait for 5-6 hours for the patient, he said, appreciating the proposed initiative aimed at cashless claims.

In a FTCCI release, chair of Health Insurance Vision Bejon Misra said the vision document is expected to be ready in the next three months. Among the recommendations, approved following the deliberations, are a facility by FTCCI to conduct research on the barriers to access affordable healthcare in Telangana. It will also work on standards and constitute a cost accounting committee with representatives drawn from among cost accountants, CAs, hospitals, intermediaries, patient organisations and insurance industry professionals. FTCCI will also push for exclusive laws or regulations for the medical devices sector.