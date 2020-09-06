Insurance firm asked to reimburse company for worker’s death in 2012

It had earlier repudiated the claim, blaming the company for negligence

A consumer forum directed Oriental Insurance Company to reimburse ₹6,08,635 amd pay ₹50,000 as compensation to a company whose employee was electrocuted while working on an electric pole to install an 11KVA LT line Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co Ltd.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Hyderabad-III was dealing with a complaint filed by Vishwanath Projects Limited in Hyderguda.

According to the complainant, Workmen’s Compensation Insurance Policy for eight employees from the insurance company was bought after paying ₹40,788 under Workmen Compensation Act, 1920, Indian Fatal Accidents Act, 1885, and Common Law. The employee met with the accident on December 7, 2012. After the accident, the insurance company was informed of the death of the worker on May 29, 2013, on account of his prolonged treatment at a hospital.

The legal heirs of the victim filed a case in the Madhya Pradesh labour court in October 2015 seeking a payment of ₹6,08,835, and medical expenses of ₹1.90 lakh. After this, the company deposited ₹8,95,496 with the court, after deducting ₹1 lakh which was already paid.

The company stated that after it submitted the documents to the insurance company seeking a reimbursement of the claim, the latter repudiated it, citing a police report which attributed negligence on the part of the former. The company denied the claim, and pointed to the labour court order.

For their part, the insurance company denied deficiency and contended that the claim of the complainant was rightly repudiated based on the police report, even as it maintained that the insured person should take precautions to prevent accidents.

Taking a view of all evidence placed on record, Forum president Nimma Narayana and member Lakshmi Prasanna cited a 2017 Supreme Court order on Workmen’s Compensation and the Compensation Act and other relevant judgments and directed the insurance company to pay ₹6,08,635 with 9% interest and ₹50,000 as compensation. Costs of ₹5,000 was imposed as litigation expenses.