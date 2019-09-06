Insurance boost to vegetable cultivation

Vegetable cultivation in Adilabad district is set to get a boost with the extension of insurance cover to tomato crop and the possibility of inclusion of a few more vegetables under the facility.

Continuing manipulation of vegetable prices by middlemen, however, threatens to put a spanner in the plans of the district administration towards expanding the area under vegetable cultivation in coming years.

Cultivation area down

According to officials, the area under vegetable cultivation seems to have come down this year from the nearly 10,000 acres last year, but an accurate figure will emerge only after results of the ongoing Rythu Samagra Survey come in.

The major crops include tomato (cultivated on about 4,000 acres) and cauliflower (on 700 acres), especially in Ichoda, Gudihatnoor and Indervelli mandals.

“We are selling cauliflower at ₹20 a kg while vendors are selling it for ₹60-80 per kg in the markets,” pointed out Narwate Pradeep of Takiguda in Indervelli mandal. “We are selling our produce in Kagaznagar (Kumram Bheem Asifabad district) and Mancherial markets,” he added.

Middlemen menace

Discussing the nefarious activity of middlemen in vegetable markets, an official from the horticulture department said, “The middlemen import one lorry load of cauliflower from Latur and Nanded districts in Maharashtra at cheaper prices to scare local farmers. Because of that tactic, the farmers are forced to sell their produce at lower — and often unremunerative — rates.”

Maharashtra farmers are able to supply cauliflower or tomato at comparatively cheaper rates as they incur less damage due to fluctuation in weather, observed Githe Keshav, a progressive vegetable farmer from Mannur in Gudihatnoor mandal. “Our farmers put in more effort and money, thereby increasing cost of production,” he said, listing the main reason for local farmers losing out to their counterparts in Maharashtra.

Tomato farmers are under relatively less pressure despite the damage being caused to the crop due to the continuing unfavourable weather.

“Nearly 76 of them have opted for weather-based insurance for their crop on 157 acres and that has given them some assurance against crop damage,” Horticulture Officer (Technical) G. Srinivas revealed as he talked of the insurance facility extended for the first time to tomato crop.

‘A good proposition’

“The rabi tomato crop will also be insured and farmers can purchase the policies between October 1 and November 30. Insurance is a good proposition for tomato farmers given the experience of weather-based insurance for cotton,” he opined, hoping that more farmers will cultivate vegetable crops from the coming season.