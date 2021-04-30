Insurance a strict no for some private hospitals

Since money from insurance cover will be less, they are demanding cash payment so that they can charge more

Complaints about some private hospitals in and around Hyderabad rejecting insurance coverage has started flowing again.

When family members are stuck in a desperate situation to save their dear ones, the hospitals are informing that their COVID-19 patient will be admitted only if the bill is settled in cash and that insurance will not be accepted.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender too, had pointed out this issue at a press conference held on Tuesday.

Doctors attending to COVID-19 patients said that since money from insurance covers will be less, a few private hospitals are demanding cash payment so that they can charge more.

The charges for COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals are varying from ₹30,000 to ₹80,000 a day. “Insurance of two patients in their mid-30s were rejected. If this issue is not addressed, thousands of critical patients cannot avail the treatment. Poor and middle-class cannot gather ₹ 50,000 or more a day. Does it mean only the rich who can spend will be saved at private hospitals?” questioned a doctor.

Insurance advisers too said that they are working on several files related to the rejections. “A lot of people buy health insurance policies as they cannot afford huge bills at hospitals. We are getting many calls from customers that their policies have been rejected. The governments have to ensure that hospitals do not do this. Something has to be done as people pay 18% tax on insurance policies,” said P. Ravinder Reddy, insurance advisor.

Since the horrifying second wave of COVID-19 will continue for a few more weeks at least, there will be lakhs of more patients in need of medical services. And scores of them will rely on insurance to get treated. An option apart from private hospitals are government hospitals.

However, ICU and ventilator beds at government hospitals in Hyderabad are almost full most of the times. State Health department officials said that they have taken up works to increase the bed capacity.