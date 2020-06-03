‘Insufficient platforms for Sultan Bazar hawkers’

HYDERABAD

HMRL providing only 160 structures

CHATRI (Campaign for Housing and Tenuriel Rights) and Human Rights Forum (HRF), through a statement on Tuesday, questioned the decision by the Hyderabad Metro Rail to provide platforms only for a limited number of hawkers in Sultan Bazar stretch.

Though there are about 500 hawkers who are set to lose livelihoods, HMRL is providing only 160 platforms, the activist groups alleged, citing details collected from a field visit. Protests against Metro Rail construction through Sultan Bazar were supported by the TRS before it came to power, but after formation of Telangana as separate State, the government headed by TRS permitted the construction saying there was no other possible way for the Metro Rail to reach Imlibun. It had then promised to protect livelihoods of hawkers in the area.

Many hawkers had been kept out of the purview of agreement between HMRL, GHMC and hawkers’ unions. Most of the displaced hawkers make their living by selling decorative items, curtains, napkins, bags, pillows, and bindis, and they are now being forced by the traffic police to vacate the place.

Though a list of hawkers prepared by the MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) is available for reference, it has not been taken into consideration. Instead, members of only one trade union have been accommodated, the statement alleged, and urged the police to allow the hawkers to sell in the area till the issue is settled. It requested the HMRL, MEPMA and Town Vending Committee to resolve the issue.