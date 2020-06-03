Hyderabad

‘Insufficient platforms for Sultan Bazar hawkers’

HMRL providing only 160 structures

CHATRI (Campaign for Housing and Tenuriel Rights) and Human Rights Forum (HRF), through a statement on Tuesday, questioned the decision by the Hyderabad Metro Rail to provide platforms only for a limited number of hawkers in Sultan Bazar stretch.

Though there are about 500 hawkers who are set to lose livelihoods, HMRL is providing only 160 platforms, the activist groups alleged, citing details collected from a field visit. Protests against Metro Rail construction through Sultan Bazar were supported by the TRS before it came to power, but after formation of Telangana as separate State, the government headed by TRS permitted the construction saying there was no other possible way for the Metro Rail to reach Imlibun. It had then promised to protect livelihoods of hawkers in the area.

Many hawkers had been kept out of the purview of agreement between HMRL, GHMC and hawkers’ unions. Most of the displaced hawkers make their living by selling decorative items, curtains, napkins, bags, pillows, and bindis, and they are now being forced by the traffic police to vacate the place.

Though a list of hawkers prepared by the MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) is available for reference, it has not been taken into consideration. Instead, members of only one trade union have been accommodated, the statement alleged, and urged the police to allow the hawkers to sell in the area till the issue is settled. It requested the HMRL, MEPMA and Town Vending Committee to resolve the issue.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:39:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/insufficient-platforms-for-sultan-bazar-hawkers/article31742910.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY