Institute of Indo-Pacific Studies to be set up in OU

OU selected for its strategic location, says University

Osmania University has been chosen for the establishment of Institute of Indo-Pacific studies with the assistance of Ministry of External Affairs, and it will be housed in the premises of the Osmania University Centre for International Programmes. (OUCIP).

The decision was conveyed to a team led by Vice Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board Vinod Kumar, OSD in Ministry of External Affairs Rajashekar, Chairman of the TSCHE R. Limbadri, Vice Chairman of the TSCHE Venkat Ramana, Vice Chancellor of the Osmania University D. Ravinder, who met Secretary, Economic Relations, Ministry of External Affairs, Dammu Ravi.

A statement from the University said that OU was chosen as it was strategically located in South India and has several Educational and Research Institutions and availability of domain expertise and infrastructure. The Institute will work to create a group of scholars, researchers and experts on various issues pertaining to the Indo-Pacific region to provide policy inputs to government bodies.

Secretary Department of Social Justice and Empowerment B. V. R. Subramanyam assured that his ministry would allocate funds and Institute a Chair in the B. R. Ambedkar Research Center in OU established under RUSA.