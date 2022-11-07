Instant coffee maker Vintage bags ₹21-crore export orders

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 07, 2022 21:06 IST

Vintage Coffee and Beverages on Monday said it has bagged orders worth ₹21 crore to export instant coffee to Russia and other CIS countries.

The new orders will boost the order book position to ₹61 crore and help the company leverage its position in the fast-growing instant coffee market, managing director Balakrishna Tati said.

Other group companies of Vintage Coffee and Beverages are in an advanced stage of finalisation of orders with European and West African customers for supply of consumer packs, the company said in a release.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages is a holding company of Vintage Coffee, a 100% export oriented unit incorporated in 2015 in Hyderabad. Its instant coffee plant in Mahbubnagar district, on 23 acres, was commissioned in 12 months. The 1.50 lakh sq.ft. factory is equipped with the latest technology to manufacture both spray dried and agglomerated instant coffee, the company said.

Vintage said, in association with group companies, it is keen on launching coffee products in soluble, roast and ground forms. The move is being considered in the backdrop of coffee consumption in India increasing post pandemic and the younger generation being more inclined towards coffee, the company said.

