Install Papanna’s statue on Tank Bund: Ponnala

Former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah has demanded that the State government withdraw its decision to reduce reservations from 32% to 22% for BCs in local bodies.

He was taking part in the 369th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Sarvai Papanna here. Sarvai Papanna, who hailed from Qila Shahpur village in Raghunathpally mandal in Janagama district, fought against the Nizam rulers and local feudal lords on behalf of the people.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said that it is unfortunate to see only Goud community members owning Sarvai Papanna and celebrating his birth anniversary and observing his death anniversary. All the communities should involve themselves and even the State government should conduct the events officially, he said.

“Papanna is the first one to defy the rulers after tribal women Sammakka and Sarakka who fought against the then imperial Kakatiya army. He was followed by Doddi Komuraiah and Chakali Ilamma who stood against the tyrannical Razakars of Nizam rulers,” Mr Lakshmaiah said.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said that he secured the photograph of Sarvai Papanna from the London Museum and got his statue installed in Qila Shahpur. “There is no photograph of Sarvai Papanna and nobody knows how he looked like. Prof. Pervaram Jagannatham of our village told me that it is available in London museum, and so I got his photograph from there,” he said.

The former TPCC president demanded that the State government install a statute of Sarvai Papanna on Tank Bund, make his work and life part of school syllabi, and name Janagama district after Sarvai Papanna.

He promised people of Cheriyal that he would help in installing Sarvai Papanna’s statue in the town soon.