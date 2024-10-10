Install CCTV cameras focused on kitchens: GHMC issues detailed advisory to eateries to maintain kitchen hygiene

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued an advisory to all the eateries falling under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license category and those with a seating capacity of 50 persons and above, asking them to follow FSSAI standards in maintenance of kitchen hygiene and sanitation, training of food handlers, storage guidelines, and documentation. The eateries have been asked to install CC TV Cameras focused on kitchen areas.

As per the guidelines, the design of food premises should provide adequate working space, permit maintenance and cleaning. The internal structure and fittings should be made of non-toxic and impermeable material. Walls, ceilings and doors should be free from flaking paint or plaster, condensation & shedding particles, floors should be non-absorbent, non slippery and sloped appropriately.

Windows should be kept closed and fitted with insect proof screen when opening to external environment. Doors must be smooth and non-absorbent. Suitable precautions should have been taken prevent entry of pests.

Potable water should be tested twice a year with records maintained thereof. Equipment and containers should be made of non-toxic, impervious, non-corrosive material which is easy to clean & disinfect. Adequate facilities should be provided for heating, cooling, refrigeration and freezing food and for monitoring of temperature.

Additionally, as per the guidelines, premises should have sufficient lighting and ventilation, and lighting fixtures should be protected to prevent contamination on breakage. Adequate storage facility for food, packaging material, chemicals and personnel items should be available. Personal hygiene facilities should be made available including adequate number of hand washing facilities, toilets, and change rooms for employees.

Food material should be tested either through internal laboratory or through an accredited lab.

Raw materials should be inspected for food safety hazards. Foods of animal origin should be stored at a temperature less than or equal to four degrees Centigrade. All raw materials should be cleaned thoroughly before food preparation.

Proper segregation of raw & cooked and vegetarian & non-vegetarian food should be maintained. All the equipment should be adequately sanitised before and after food preparation.

Oil being used should be suitable for cooking purposes, and periodic verification of fat and oil by checking the colour, the flavour and floated elements should be done.

Cutlery & crockery used for serving and dinner accompaniments at dining service should be clean and sanitized free from unhygienic matters. Packaging and wrapping material coming in contact with food should be clean and of food grade quality.

The advisory included FSSAI stipulations with regard to maintenance and sanitation, personal hygiene and training and records too.