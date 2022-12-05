Instagram ‘love astrologer’ arrested for cheating woman of ₹47.12 lakh

December 05, 2022 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad city police’s cybercime wing have arrested a person from Punjab who allegedly cheated several people in the name of ‘love astrology’ via Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police were probing an incident reported in October by a woman who said she met astrologer Lalit, by his handle ‘Astro-Gopal’ on Instagram, and paid ₹32,000 for the initial procedure.

In all, the woman paid about ₹47.12 lakh for the declared services. Police said the accused astrologer had been charging people in the name of prayers to resolve their issues through astrology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Operating from Mohali in Punjab, Lalit had also operated another Instagram handle as a ‘love astrologer’ by the handle ‘Gopal Shashtri’, styled after his father who also is an astrologer.

Police arrested Lalit under charges of cheating and related provisions under the Information Technology Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US