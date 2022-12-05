Instagram ‘love astrologer’ arrested for cheating woman of ₹47.12 lakh

December 05, 2022 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad city police’s cybercime wing have arrested a person from Punjab who allegedly cheated several people in the name of ‘love astrology’ via Instagram.

Police were probing an incident reported in October by a woman who said she met astrologer Lalit, by his handle ‘Astro-Gopal’ on Instagram, and paid ₹32,000 for the initial procedure.

In all, the woman paid about ₹47.12 lakh for the declared services. Police said the accused astrologer had been charging people in the name of prayers to resolve their issues through astrology.

Operating from Mohali in Punjab, Lalit had also operated another Instagram handle as a ‘love astrologer’ by the handle ‘Gopal Shashtri’, styled after his father who also is an astrologer.

Police arrested Lalit under charges of cheating and related provisions under the Information Technology Act.