Inspiring victory just before GHMC polls: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

‘Party has withstood harassment and managed to triumph against all odds’

People of Dubbak gave a resounding victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite the ruling Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) using all kinds of means to win the by-poll and this inspiring performance will give the right impetus for the forthcoming GHMC elections, affirmed party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

“This is a decisive victory against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his arrogant, dictatorial and corrupt rule. He taunted our party’s position so we have shown him that we are just a few kilometres away from Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla. We whole-heartedly thank the people of Dubbak and Telangana for reposing confidence in our party,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at the State office on Tuesday after party candidate M. Raghunandan Rao was declared a winner against TRS candidate S. Sujatha, Mr. Sanjay Kumar pointed out that the official machinery as well as the police personnel tried to put obstacles in the campaign of the party leaders and workers, yet they have withstood the harassment and managed to triumph against all odds.

“Hard work of our party workers, leaders’ experience and the fighting qualities of our candidate won people’s support. People of Dubbak did not fall for the usual lies and did not fear the scare being spread of welfare schemes being stopped if the TRS is not elected. We will continue this victorious march till our flag is hoisted on the Golconda Fort,” he said.

The BJP president charged the CM of running away from the electoral battle by not holding a public meeting in Dubbak and not campaigning as he was “aware of people’s anger”. The “COVID-19 mismanagement” and “relief and rehabilitation during the recent floods in Hyderabad” got reflected in the election results, he claimed.

Secunderabad MP and Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy charged that the ‘official misuse’ of government machinery reached the peak during the by-election.

“Certain officials seem to think TRS is a permanent force so they had acted over zealously in conducting partisan raids against our party candidate, leaders and binding over our activists. Every method was tried to thwart our campaign. But, we have planted our flag firmly in the TRS citadel and this has brought cheer to every TS citizen especially those who fought in the armed struggle to free this region,” he said.

Party vice-president D.K. Aruna demanded KCR to resign and go for fresh elections as the people of Dubbak has clearly shown that the TS people have been waiting to show the door to the TRS regime.