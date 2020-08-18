Hyderabad

Inspector suspended

An inspector working with the Special Branch was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly ‘improper’ behaviour with a woman.

The issue came to light when Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted about it.

“Inspector K Chander kumar working in Special Branch has been placed under suspension. His conduct has been improper with a lady. Any misconduct by an officer in uniform can't be tolerated at all. Send whatsapp msg at 9490616555. Help us identify black sheeps in police department (sic),” posted Mr. Kumar on Twitter.

