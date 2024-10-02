Inspections reveal multiple hygiene violations at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Miyapur

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at well-known restaurants in the Miyapur area of Hyderabad on Monday uncovering a range of hygiene violations.

At Kodikura Chittigare, pest control records were not maintained and water analysis reports were sourced from a non-NABL accredited laboratory. The kitchen’s windows and doors lacked proper insect-proof screens, allowing house flies to enter as the backdoor was left open, according to a press release.

At Angaara Restaurant, inspectors found the kitchen in a highly unhygienic state with broken tiles, water stagnation and cobwebs. Live cockroach infestations were observed and pan spitting was noted near the storage area for firewood. While food in the refrigerator was covered, it lacked proper labelling and the refrigerator itself was in a poor condition. Open dustbins without lids were found and the kitchen lacked insect-proof screens. Synthetic food colours, suspected to be used in non-vegetarian dishes, were discarded, and crucial records such as medical fitness certificates, pest control and water analysis reports were missing.

At Athidhi Restaurant, the kitchen was open to the outside without insect-proof barriers. Broken tiles on the walls and floors created an unhygienic environment. Some food items in the refrigerator were uncovered and unlabelled, with rust observed inside the fridge. Raw chicken was stored without any cover and open dustbins were seen. A live cockroach infestation was observed and the restaurant was found using rose water meant for cosmetic purposes in food preparation. Missing records included medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports. Unlabelled noodle packets were discarded.

