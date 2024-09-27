ADVERTISEMENT

Inspections reveal hygiene violations at restaurants in Hyderabad’s Khairtabad area

Published - September 27, 2024 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at restaurants in Khairatabad area of Hyderabad on September 25. | Photo Credit: Handle @cfs_telangana on X

The task force teams of Telangana’s Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections at popular restaurants in Khairatabad area of Hyderabad on September 25, uncovering multiple hygiene violations.

At Hotel Amrutha Castle, live cockroaches were found in the kitchen and store areas, and synthetic food colours suspected in Chinese dishes were disposed of on-site. The establishment failed to follow First In, First Out (FIFO) protocols, maintain refrigerator temperature records, and ensure that food handlers wore proper hygiene gear. The flooring was patchy with water stagnation, and cobwebs were seen above the crockery storage, according to a release.

At Three Cheers Restaurant, similar issues were noted, including the absence of a prominently displayed FSSAI licence, missing pest control and medical certificates, and unlabelled food in refrigerators. Synthetic food colours were discarded, while open dustbins, a narrow storeroom and an unhygienic kitchen table further added to the concerns. 

Hygiene violations were also discovered at Poorna Restaurant, such as not displaying FSSAI licence, missing medical fitness and pest control records, and an unhygienic refrigerator, storing uncovered and unlabelled food. The doors and windows lacked insect-proof screens, allowing pests to enter. Rotten tomatoes and ginger were found and discarded, according to a release issued by the department.

