Inquiry officer named in Moinabad case

HYDERABAD

29 September 2020 22:48 IST

Home Minister summons Cyberabad Police Commissioner

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali on Tuesday named Rajendra Nagar Division Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Ashok Chakravarthy as the inquiry officer to probe the rape and murder that took place in Moinabad.

The Home Minister convened a meeting with Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar along with Mr. Chakravarthy, and DCP Shamshabad Prakash Reddy and sought detailed information in connection with the case.

“Officers explained to the Home Minister that based on the statement of victim’s sister, the police altered sections of law in the case and accused Bathuku Madhusudhan alias Madhu Yadav has already been arrested under Nirbhaya Act and Juvenile Justice Act and sent to judicial custody,” according to a statement.

