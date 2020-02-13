‘Innovative methods helped police check crime’

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that due to various innovative methods adopted by the police department there is a major decline in crime in the State.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is giving top priority to the police department and supported their initiatives to maintain peace and law and order. Mr. Ali, along with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, producer ‘Dil’ Raju, Annapurna Studios executive director Supriya Yarlagadda and other senior officers launched the logo of Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), which will cater the needs of citizens, especially women and children.

“The sole aim of the HCSC is to provide security and safety for people of Hyderabad,” he said.

The Minister further appealed to the representatives from IT companies and other business establishments to register as members of the council and render their suggestions and feedback to make a better Hyderabad.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar said that Hyderabad is competing with metro cities like London, Paris, Tokyo and New York in terms of business models and infrastructure.