Innovation workshop for Telangana officials held at T-Hub

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 04, 2022 04:26 IST

File. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Technology startup incubator T-Hub, in association with Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), on Wednesday organised an innovation workshop for State government officials and IAS officers.

An ecosystem expo and interaction with various ecosystem enablers such as WE Hub, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH), Emerging Technologies Wing, and Innovation in Multimedia, Animation, Gaming and Entertainment (IMAGE) formed part of the programme, T-Hub said in a release.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan addressed the workshop that T-Hub said was organised to increase engagement between the officials and the startups. The participants were given a tour of the new T-Hub facility.

Telangana government was focused on creating an environment conducive to promoting growth and development of startups, Mr.Ranjan said, appreciating T-Hub role in helping startups engage with various stakeholders.

“We will ensure that we continue to organise such initiatives and workshops with all stakeholders to boost collaboration and open innovation in the country,” T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao said.

