Innovation is key to solving toughest challenges: Bill Gates

11 December 2020 00:02 IST

Gets TiE’s Lifetime Achievement Award for First Generation Entrepreneur

Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Thursday said innovation is the key to solving some of the world’s toughest challenges, whether it is about stopping a pandemic, avoiding climate disaster or raising human productivity.

He said this in a recorded message at the TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2020, on being conferred with the TiE’s Lifetime Achievement Award for First Generation Entrepreneur.

Noting that it is an honour to receive the prestigious award, he said the work undertaken by TiE in the field of entrepreneurship was important. “I believe innovation is the key to solving the world’s toughest challenges, whether it is stopping a pandemic, avoiding climate disaster or raising human productivity. As [Microsoft co-founder] Paul Allen and I experienced with Microsoft, innovators cannot make it on their own, they need partners, supporters, to help make sure the best ideas make it from lab to marketplace,” he said.

Appreciating TiE for supporting entrepreneurs, he said, “Your work is essential to fostering innovation and creating a better world.”

TGS 2020 Chair Sridhar Pinnapureddy said, “Bill Gates has won many awards before but at TiE and entrepreneurs around the world, it is our privilege and honour to show our love and respect through this award to a man who has fuelled millions of dreams for entrepreneurs across the world.”

The awards ceremony, on the last day of the three-day summit, also saw the TiE Lifetime Achievement Award being conferred on founder-CEO of TCS F.C. Kohli, for his contribution to the Indian IT industry. Regarded as the father of Indian IT industry, he passed away last month at the age of 96. Appreciating TiE for the award, his wife Swarn said he would have wished TiE all success in its mission.

A number of awards to outstanding entrepreneurs and ecosystem players were presented by TiE.