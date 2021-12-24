Innovation hub to come up in Warangal

WARANGAL

24 December 2021 21:37 IST

The historic city of Warangal with a rich cultural heritage is set to emerge as a major hub for fostering a culture of innovation among children and youth through hands-on activities and projects in science and technology in the near future.

In a significant step in this direction, the Telangana State Council of Science & Technology (TSCOST) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, inked a pact to set up an innovation hub at the Regional Science Centre (RSC) in Warangal.

TSCOST member secretary Marupaka Nagesh and NCSM director S. Kumar signed the Memorandum of Understanding for setting up the innovation hub on Hunter Road in Hanamkonda in the heart of the tri-city of Warangal-Hanamkonda-Kazipet at a meeting held in Kolkata on Thursday, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

The proposed hub will be established at an estimated cost of ₹1.40 crore, the main objective being to promote innovation and creativity besides providing an engaging learning ecosystem for students to nurture innovative ideas and allow them to flourish.

The innovation hub will include an innovation resource centre, an idea lab, and a design studio, among others.