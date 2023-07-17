Innovation centre of digital workflow company ServiceNow opened

July 17, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

NYSE-listed digital workflow company ServiceNow has set up an Innovation Centre in Hyderabad.

It will be the digital incubation hub for Indian enterprises to model, demonstrate and stress-test digital roadmaps such as GenAI, hyperautomation and low code apps to deliver a better experience for customers and employees, the company said in a release on the opening ceremony on Monday, in which Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan participated.

“This investment not only brings opportunities to the State and its people but also furthers Hyderabad’s reputation as a leading technology hub,” he said.

The Innovation Centre has nine purpose-built rooms to help companies build custom digital blueprints to scale their business strategies. It will also host on-demand training sessions with academia, customers and partners who have committed to skilling Indian citizens.

ServiceNow’s India Development Centre, located in Hyderabad, is a major contributor to the company’s global biannual product development cycle.

The new facility will “enable our customers to have conversations directly with our engineers at ServiceNow’s largest development centre outside of the USA, and integrate emerging technologies customised to their business strategies to best meet their needs,” said Kamolika Gupta Peres, Vice-President and Managing Director, ServiceNow Indian Sub-Continent.

“ServiceNow India employees represent more than 15% of our global workforce. Investing in India’s broader ecosystem is a huge priority for ServiceNow to equip people with digital skills,” said Sumeet Mathur, Vice-President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology & Business Centre.