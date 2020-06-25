‘Innovation, apart from quality, must in education’

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar said quality of education was an important aspect, but it was equally important to know the stakeholders’ expectations and needs of the job market which are constantly changing.

He was speaking at the first advisory meeting of Research Cell for Studies on Education Policy, Planning and Governance held to discuss about the future course of research and areas of study to be undertaken for the Research Cell for studies on education policy, planning and governance jointly being set up in association with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Agreeing with Mr. Vinod Kumar’s thoughts, former UGC Chairman Sukhdeo Thorat and Vice-Chancellor of NIEPA, Delhi, N.V.Verghese said that innovative methods should be adopted in teaching, learning and assessment methods. There should be a constant debate on these issues keeping in view the changing world so that students get upgraded with the latest developments.

Mr. Vinod Kumar highlighted the challenges facing the sphere of education and also the major initiatives planned and implemented by the Telangana government to provide quality education and also focus on an inclusive and sustainable future. He referred to the addition of residential schools for SC, ST, BC and minority communities in Telangana in a big way by the TRS government.

He also suggested that the linkages between the various stages of education — school to post-graduation must be carefully analysed with a view to develop the students to the best of their abilities. There is a need for developing ‘Out of the Box’ thinking among the students and all the stakeholders.

TSCHE Chairman, T. Papi Reddy, vice-chairmen R. Limbadri and V.Venkata Ramana and Director of CESS, E. Revathy also spoke.