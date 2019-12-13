Inline hockey player sets an example of mettle

For Aryan Karra, former bronze medallist of the Indian inline hockey team in the Asian championship, it was a memorable day when he was presented the International Excellency Award in the Young Achiever category by the Global Compact Telugu Association, in Kuala Lumpur.

Aryan, a second year Intermediate student of St. Mary’s Junior College in Basheerbagh, has been representing Telangana for the last four years with distinction. He also happens to be the son of actress Preeti Nigam and filmmaker Nagesh Karra.

Incidentally, Aryan is the only Telangana player from the junior boys’ category to have represented India in the World Roller Games in Barcelona in July this year.

A product of coach Jitender Gupta at LB Stadium, Aryan is chasing a dream now — to win a world championship medal. “That is my ultimate dream and I am conscious of the fact that it is not going to be easy. But, I will not be found wanting in my efforts,” says the young champion.

With fitness trainer Sanjeev Gupta ensuring that he is in the right frame of mind and body, Aryan’s success story serves another reminder of how an athlete can pursue his passion despite all odds like 90 per cent of the rink at the LB Stadium being in bad shape for the 80-odd trainees.

Ironically, the newly-laid rink at the tennis court, three times bigger than the existing one, is still awaiting ‘inauguration’ since seven months. And, worse, recently it was used as a centre to set-up a ticket counter for a show by a lead actor.