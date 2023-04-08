‘Initiate probe into Kaleshwaram’

April 08, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila demanded that the Prime Minister order an inquiry into the alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS).

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, on Saturday, Y. S. Sharmila, tweeted: “We have been tirelessly fighting against Kaleshwaram project corruption. The BJP leaders themselves termed the project an ATM for KCR but have not taken any action or initiated any investigation. We have complained to the CAG and CBI but of no use. We expect concrete steps in this regard, where you rise above your political interests.”

She also stated: “The people of Telangana welcome the Prime Minister with a long list of challenges, issues, and unfulfilled promises. It has been nine years but the bifurcation issues and promises have not been addressed till date. The annual budgets of the NDA government don’t bother to cater sufficient funds to Telangana and its projects.”

