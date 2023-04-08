ADVERTISEMENT

‘Initiate probe into Kaleshwaram’

April 08, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 YSRTP president Sharmila demands Modi

Avadhani R 9502

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila demanded that the Prime Minister order an inquiry into the alleged corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS).

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, on Saturday, Y. S. Sharmila, tweeted: “We have been tirelessly fighting against Kaleshwaram project corruption. The BJP leaders themselves termed the project an ATM for KCR but have not taken any action or initiated any investigation. We have complained to the CAG and CBI but of no use. We expect concrete steps in this regard, where you rise above your political interests.”

She also stated: “The people of Telangana welcome the Prime Minister with a long list of challenges, issues, and unfulfilled promises. It has been nine years but the bifurcation issues and promises have not been addressed till date. The annual budgets of the NDA government don’t bother to cater sufficient funds to Telangana and its projects.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US