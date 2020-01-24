Infra projects under SRDP to get fillip

The ongoing construction of various infrastructural components under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) across the city could now be expedited, thanks to completion of the process for property acquisition.

The GHMC Town Planning wing has disbursed cheques worth ₹104 crore towards payment of compensation to those who are set to lose properties for construction of the SRDP structures and also for several road widening proposals in the city.

On several stretches where the project had been launched, the works were progressing at very slow pace owing to lack of funding for property acquisition. Roads dug up and left half way through were giving the commuters nightmarish rides, with project deadlines being extended endlessly.

At L.B.Nagar for example, while the left hand side flyover is complete and being used, the right hand side experiences heavy and haphazard traffic especially during peak hours. Works are in progress also towards Bairamalguda and Nagole side, giving the commuters a hard time near the L.B.Nagar circle.

Property acquisition was pending also at Uppal, Amberpet, Balanagar, Jubilee Hills, Bahadurpura and Nagole, for construction of flyovers as part of SRDP. Even where the owners were willing to hand over the properties, GHMC could not go ahead with demolition, for lack of funds.

Property acquisition has been completed for a few road widening projects as well, on stretches such as Himmatpura-Fateh Darwaza, Hussaini Alam-Doodh Bowli, Balapur-DRDO, Shaikpet-Gachibowli, Lalapet, Chandrayangutta, and others. These apart, hurdles have been cleared for the RUBs at Tukaram Gate and Anandbagh, officials informed.

In all, a total of 201 properties have been acquired from all the locations. The expenditure for the same has been met from GHMC general fund, they said.