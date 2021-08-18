Infra boost for IIT-H

Union Minister inaugurates state-of-the-art infrastructure

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated state-of-the-art infrastructure at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), on Wednesday in the presence of delegates from Japan.

“IIT-H is the first institute in the country to offer full-fledged BTech in AI in line with the recommendation of NEP 2020. I am glad to witness the unique collaboration IIT-H has with Japanese organisations and universities. It is an excellent example of international collaboration. I am confident that with the recommendation of NEP, such collaborations will become more common and further strengthen to achieve the goal of internalisation. I congratulate IIT-H on this occasion and hope you will dream big, get the strength to pursue these dreams and work towards realising them,” said Mr. Pradhan after inaugurating the facilities virtually.

“IIT-H is the shining gemstone among innumerable projects Japan is having with India. From this cooperation, we want to see young engineers go to Japan, work there and learn from what we have in Japan and young Japanese talent to also visit Hyderabad and learn from you. I think the synergy the two countries have is humongous and we want to capitalise it,” said Minister, Head of the Economic Section, Embassy of Japan, Shingo Miyamoto.

Director of IIT-H B.S. Murty said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion to witness this development that will definitely lead to myriad technological developments and opportunities to serve the nation and society at large. The creation of some basic infrastructure facilities with Japanese design is a mark of friendship between India and Japan. The young and vibrant minds at IIT-H are all geared up to make the institute feature among Top 500 global institutes soon.”

Governing Board chairman B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan were present.