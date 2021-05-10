Infra being strengthened in all Central hospitals: Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy at AIIMS-Bibinagar on Monday.

HYDERABAD

10 May 2021 22:58 IST

AIIMS-Bibinagar to be upgraded to a 750-bed hospital

The Centre is strengthening medical infrastructure in all ESI, Railway, Defence and AIIMS hospitals across the country to convert them into COVID healthcare facilities in order to deal with the second wave COVID surge, said Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday

“We could not anticipate the huge number of COVID cases in the second wave after successfully containing the first wave,” he said after inspecting AIIMS-Bibinagar on the outskirts of the capital. The DRDO is working on bringing out a cheaper vaccine with indigenous research and development soon into the market to add to the country's vaccine arsenal, he said.

The Minister admitted to the unfolding tragedy across the nation and the exponential rise in the positive cases which has led to shortage of medicines, oxygen and beds with families devastated losing near and dear ones.

“We will come out of this dire situation with the cooperation of people and the Centre has been taking all possible steps to mitigate the sufferings by clearing the path for round the clock production of vaccines, medicines and oxygen besides allowing liberal exports," said Mr. Reddy. States have been given complete freedom to contain the pandemic and efforts are already showing with not a single case reported from 180 districts in the last seven days.

With regard to the enhancement of facilities at AIIMS-Bibinagar, Mr. Reddy said a master plan to upgrade it into a 750 bed hospital is ready. He requested the State government to hand over the premises fully and assured that within the next 10 days the number of beds for COVID treatment would be increased from 50 to 200 along with ICU wards. The hospital has 16 cylinders and 50 more would be supplied for improving oxygen supplies while the machine to capture oxygen from air of 1,100 PSA - pressure swing absorption capacity would be installed soon, he said.

Sufficient ventilators too would be provided with TIMS-Gachibowli and Gandhi Hospital already receiving 200 ventilators each from the PM Cares Fund.

He also expected the number of medical graduates enrolment to be more than 100 soon. The Minister urged the government to ensure there is no hoarding of Remidisver and address vaccine shortage besides ensuring 'Arogyasri' health insurance is made applicable for COVID treatment.

He welcomed welcoming the initiatives being taken by voluntary agencies in starting isolation facilities, food delivery and other help to the affected families.

People should avoid unnecessary travel outside and diligently follow the 'social vaccine' of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitisation, Mr. Reddy said.