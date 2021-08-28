Informative session for UK-bound students

More than 200 students headed to the UK for higher education after the borders were opened recently got an insight into the education, administration, lifestyle and new guidelines awaiting them in the post-pandemic world.

The information session was organised by Global Tree, an education consultant group. Srikar Alapati of Global Tree said no student was left wasting a year and online interviews were conducted, engaging universities and students for selection of courses in the chosen universities. First year course was conducted through online mode, and with the restrictions eased now, they are travelling to their destinations.