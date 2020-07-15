‘Information Communication Technology yet to reach rural areas’

The challenges and opportunities in taking sciences to students at all levels were discussed at a national webinar on ‘ICT Enabled Science Education in India’, jointly organised by Telangana Academy of Sciences, Nalgonda Regional Centre; and Guru Angand Dev Teaching Learning Center (GAD-TLC) under Pandit Madan Mohan Malvia of National Mission on Teachers Teaching (PMMMNMTT) scheme, MHRD.
Prof. A.K. Bakhi, Chairman of GAD-TLC, who was the chief guest, said benefits of Information Communication Technology have not reached to the rural areas despite the efforts of Central and State governments and there should be more efforts to ensure it reaches the last student in the rural areas. Prof. Katta Narsimha Redy, president, Telangana Akademy of Sciences spoke on the role and responsibilities of Science academies in the promotion of science.
Dr. Vimal Rath, Project Head & Joint Director of GAD TLC spoke on ‘New Roles of Science Teachers in Technology driven Higher Education’ covering aspects like e-content development. Dr. G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Scientist ‘G’, National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad shared views on ‘Interdisciplinary approach to Teaching & Research in Life Sciences’. Dr. Y.Prashanthi was the webinar coordinator.
