Infor opens tech development centre, to hire more

Global leader in industry specific business cloud software Infor has opened a new technology development centre here and with it, announced plans to ramp up the headcount.

Talent availability and emergence of Hyderabad as a technology and business hub were factors that drove the company’s decision to expand and consolidate its operations in the city, CEO of the U.S. firm Kevin Samuelson and members of senior leadership said in an interaction after formal opening of the 3.50 lakh sq.ft. facility by IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Wednesday.

Hyderabad remains one of the two key technology development centres for the company and played host to about 2,800 of the Infor’s headcount of 4,000 in India. While Bengaluru is the other major location, the company has offices in a few other cities, including sales offices, they said.

Infor’s president and CTO Soma Somasundaram said the company has, over the years, ramped up operations as well as the headcount in Hyderabad. Mr.Samuelson said the number is expected to cross 4,000 in less than two years.

The India Development Centre is among the two largest locations for the company globally. The team drives key technology innovations to gain a competitive edge and market leadership for the global marketplace. Infor said the investment will allow it to sharpen focus on digital technologies such as cloud, mobility, data analytics, artificial intelligence and IoT for delivering new industry-specific features and functions specialised for industries. With the expansion, Infor aims to leverage the talent pool to drive digital innovation through teams that span various functions, including engineering, operations, and research and development.

“We welcome strategic investments by global companies to drive growth opportunities and provide a platform for talent to hone their skills,” Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said in a release.

“Our endeavour is to make Telangana an attractive destination for investment... will continue with effort to collaborate with global companies like Infor to attract the best talent in spearheading breakthrough innovations,” Mr.Ranjan said.

Besides being a technology development hub, India is also an emerging market for Infor’s products. The company counts L&T, Godrej Industries, Spykar, Plant Lipids and DB Schenkar among its clients.