Info services firm to hire 2,300 in five years

Information services firm Experian opened on Tuesday its India Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad.

Announcing inauguration of the 35,000 sq.ft. facility by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, the company said the IDC currently houses 200 engineers and aims to create jobs for approximately 2,500 employees by 2024. Spokespersons for the company will be hiring 2,300 people in the five years.

Group president of Consumer Information Services of Experian, Alex Lintner said Hyderabad has emerged a major hub for technology and innovation, and attracts top talent from across the country. “Superior infrastructure, good quality of education and a rich talent pool combined with the ease of doing business make it the ideal location for our IDC,” he said in a statement.

The facility is a part of Experian’s global network of development centres and to work closely with its product teams globally. It is another step in Experian’s vision of enabling consumers and businesses in taking prudent financial decisions with the help of technology, analytics and innovation, the statement said.

Country head of Experian, Sathya Kalyanasundaram said opening of the facility was a testament to the firm’s commitment to grow the India operations through both organic and inorganic opportunities.