Info official to the aid of RTI activist

He was denied assistance in examining documents pertaining to a dargah

A Right to Information activist was shocked after the Telangana State Waqf Board (TSWB), instead of allowing him to peruse files pertaining to the Dargah Hussain Shah Wali, an important waqf institution, led him to a record room with thousands of documents and instructed him to find the paperwork in question himself.

The activist was in for a relief after the Telangana State Information Commission recently intervened and directed the board to place the relevant material at his disposal. According to RTI activist S Q Masood, Dargah Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali in Manikonda is an important Muslim endowment with a large land parcel endowed to it. He said that large parts of this land parcel were now the subject of litigation and that he wanted to examine waqf and case files out of academic interest.

Second appeal

“I had filed the RTI query in January last year. When I didn’t get the information, I filed an appeal in May. Later, I preferred a second appeal with the Commission in August. In December last year, I got a response from the board stating that I can inspect the files on December 10. When I went there, the staff took me to the records room, which had thousands of files, and told me to find the files all by myself. I was shocked at this. They stonewall my query,” the activist claimed.

Later, Mr Masood explained to the staff that it was not possible to trace files of the dargah without assistance from the staff. After a discussion with TSWB officials, he gave a letter stating that he would not inspect the files as the staff allegedly stated that there were no separate files of the Dargah Hussain Shah Wali.

The activist then attached copies of this letter and all relevant documents and filed it before the Commission.

With the COVID- 19 pandemic, the case was recently heard telephonically. After hearing both parties, Information Commissioner Syed Khaleelullah in his order stated that ‘the PIO (public information officer) ought to have arranged to keep only the related files for inspection instead of telling him to check all records in Waqf Board’.

“The Commission directs the PIO to give a specific reply to the appellant and also arrange for verification of records once again on a mutually fixed date and time along with a person of the Waqf Board who can assist the appellant during verification of records and report compliance to the Commission,” an excerpt from the order reads.