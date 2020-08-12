‘Inflammatory’ hoarding removed in Hyderabad

An alleged inflammatory hoarding installed near the Moazzam Jahi Market in connection with Ram Mandir construction was removed late on Monday night.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan and former Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) worker Syed Abdahu Kashaf had raised the issue with the police claiming that the slogan on it was provocative in nature.

“Police should not take any chances. The hoarding has photos of political leaders on it,” Mr. Khan said.