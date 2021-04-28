Infections in TS stabilising, says Health officer

HYDERABAD

28 April 2021 23:54 IST

The daily viral caseload, however, breached the 8,000-mark thrice in the past one week

Telangana has recorded over 8,000 COVID cases thrice in the past one week. However, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said signs of downward trend of the cases is on the horizon. While 8,126 cases were recorded on Saturday, 10,122 were detected on Monday, and 8,061 on Tuesday. The dip in Tuesday’s caseload was possibly due to nearly 17,000 lesser tests performed than the previous day.

Stating that the second wave in the State is stabilising a little, he said the next three to four weeks is important to bring the situation under control. He added that cases are not surging in Maharashtra, Delhi and other States over past few days, and a similar trend is being observed in Telangana.

“It has not completely stabilised. The coming three to four weeks are important to bring it under control,” said Dr Srinivasa Rao, addressing the media on Wednesday.

