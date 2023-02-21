Infection control at hospitals is a collective responsibility: Harish Rao

February 21, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

Infection control in hospitals is a collective responsibility, not just limited to doctors but also requires the involvement of support staff and other people working at the hospital, said Health Minister T.Harish Rao on Monday.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, here on infection prevention, early detection and management. “We have been suggesting every government hospital in the State to constitute an infection control committee. One doctor should be nominated to head it. Members of the committee should make daily rounds of the hospital and then conduct a weekly review meeting to increase the efficiency. The doctors should also pay special focus on sterilisation of medical equipment,” he added.

Mr.Harish Rao further stated that the government has placed an amount of ₹20-50 lakh at the disposal of hospital superintendents so that there is no shortage of funds in terms of equipment maintenance and hygiene standards. “Despite this, if we get to hear excuses that there were no funds to maintain sanitation, then it is not fair,” the Minister said.

Apart from this, he spoke about Telangana being No.3 in the country in terms of lowest Maternal Mortality Ratio. “Though we are at a far better position compared to the national average, we still need to achieve numbers like Kerala which has only 19 maternal deaths per 1 lakh population. We need to work towards achieving the top position in the country,” Mr.Harish Rao added.

Two MCH centres

The Health Minister announced that two new Maternal and Child Health centres are coming up in the city, one at NIMS and the other at Gandhi Hospital. The latter is expected to be inaugurated in a month. The centre at NIMS will have 250 beds while the one at Gandhi Hospital will have 200 beds, said Harish Rao.