Infection-causing viruses thrive in cold temperatures

As temperatures drop in the city, hospitals are witnessing a rise in the number of patients suffering from various respiratory issues.

Doctors say that viruses that cause respiratory problems thrive in cold temperatures. The cold climate turns favourable for the viruses to survive in the atmosphere for a longer time.

As a result, people prone to respiratory illnesses tend to catch infections very easily. According to pulmonologists, the number of cases increases by 20-25% during winters. And this year is no different.

An assistant professor from the department of pulmonology, Gandhi Hospital, T. Pramod Kumar, said that while anybody can be susceptible to viruses or bacterial infections, the degree of severity varies depending on the condition of the person’s health.

He divided people into three categories: people with respiratory problems such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), bronchitis, bronchial asthma, post-TB complications; those with compromised immunity such as those with diabetes, hypertension and renal failure; and those who do not have any disease or complications.

“A virus or bacteria survives for a longer time in cold temperatures. When they enter the respiratory system of people with compromised immunity or with respiratory problems, they cause infections. While people with no health complication might also get infected, the severity will be low,” Dr. Kumar said, adding that pollution and dust trigger bronchial asthma.

A pulmonologist from one of the major government tertiary care hospitals said that the number of patients with breathing problems from common cold and flu, rises by 20% in winters.

A junior doctor from the Government General and Chest Hospital, M. Naresh, said that patients registering for OPD consultations at the hospital doubles in the season. As preventive measures, he suggested people to avoid spending long hours in air-conditioned rooms. “People with asthma and COPD must always carry bronchodilators. They should use masks while going out,” Dr. Naresh said.

Another pulmonologist from CARE Hospitals, Sandeep Raj Bharma, said that a few of the respiratory diseases can be prevented by taking vaccines before the onset of winter.

“Virus or bacteria spreads through droplets. Infected people should cover their mouth with handkerchief when they cough. They should also wash their hands regularly. Besides, they must keep themselves warm and avoid drinking cold water in winters,” Dr. Bharma said.