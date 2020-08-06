HYDERABAD

06 August 2020 23:03 IST

COVID-19 infected mothers can continue to breast feed as the virus will not be transmitted through breast milk. However, the mother should wash her hands with soap and running water, wear a face mask and surfaces near her have to be sanitised.

Breast feeding initiated within the first hour of birth, provided exclusively for six months, and continued up to two years or beyond with safe and appropriate complementary foods, is one of the most powerful practices for promoting child survival and well-being, said public health expert and former GHMC chief medical officer of health Dr. M. Jayaram on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of “Breastfeeding week” from August 1-7 here, Dr. Jayaram, also the senior academic registrar of the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), said that the theme this year is “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet” as lives of 8.20 lakh children can be saved and 20,000 mothers can avoid breast cancer by breast feeding.

Advertising

Advertising

Breast feeding mothers get protected from diseases such as type-2 diabetes, post-partum depression, breast cancer and ovarian cancer.