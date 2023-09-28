HamberMenu
Infant wear maker Kitex breaks ground for second factory in Telangana

The Kerala firm will be investing ₹1,200 crore for a 7 lakh garments per day integrated fibre-to-apparel cluster at Seetharampur

September 28, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Kitex Group chairman Sabu M Jacob and others at the ground-breaking ceremony for an integrated fibre-to-apparel cluster to be set up near Hyderabad.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Kitex Group chairman Sabu M Jacob and others at the ground-breaking ceremony for an integrated fibre-to-apparel cluster to be set up near Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Home grown global leader in infant wear, Kitex, will set up a 7 lakh garments per day integrated fibre-to-apparel cluster near Hyderabad with an investment of ₹1,200 crore.

The second project proposed by the Kerala firm in Telangana, the cluster at Seetharampur in Ranga Reddy district, for which Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao broke ground on Thursday, will be spread over 250 acres, and employ more than 11,000 people directly. Of them, 80% will be women, the Minister’s office said. The project is expected to be operational by December 2024.

Kitex’s first investment project in Telangana is taking shape at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal. “Construction of a similar sized integrated fibre-to-apparel manufacturing cluster is in full swing and the project is expected to commence operations by December this year,” the Minister’s office said.

“Telangana’s industrial growth keeps advancing! Kitex Group unveils another project in the State,” Mr. Rao said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking on the industrial development achieved by Telangana at another programme, the Minister said that Kitex is planning to set a record by establishing a 1.2 km long assembly line/garmenting factory at Seetharampur. He said the facility is expected to create jobs for 18,000 people.

Bagging Kitex project in 2021 was a high point for Telangana as the firm, after accusing Kerala government of targeting it, was evaluating locations across several States to invest. Telangana government has then dispatched a private jet to ferry the Kitex leadership led by Sabu M Jacob from Kerala to Hyderabad, showed sites near Warangal and swiftly entered into an MoU.

https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/keralas-kitex-garments-to-ramp-up-investment-in-ts-to-3000-cr/article66592458.ece

In an interaction earlier this year, Mr. Jacob had said that the group had decided to enhance its proposed investment in Telangana from ₹2,400 crore to ₹3,000 crore. The additional ₹600 crore will go into making infant socks. Over the next 2-3 years, Kitex would be making 2.5 million infant garment pieces a day in Telangana.

