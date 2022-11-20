Infant found in sump of family home, dies at hospital 

November 20, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-month-old baby boy, who was found in a water sump around Saturday midnight, died during treatment at a city hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place at Gandhi Nagar in Ramanthapur where the joint family of Abdul Babu and Qumar Begum lived. According to a petition by their daughter-in-law Sana Begum, the baby, Abdul Rahman, was next to her in the bedroom along with three other women till 10.30 p.m. Her husband, an operator with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply, was out on duty.

About two hours later, Ms. Begum could not find the baby and raised an alarm. Soon, everyone in the house began searching for the infant. A little later, it was found in the water sump adjacent to her room.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The baby was shifted to two hospitals for emergency care, and later to Niloufer Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Uppal police said the complainant suspected her child was killed. A case of murder was registered and investigation opened.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US