Infant found in sump of family home, dies at hospital 

November 20, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A two-month-old baby boy, who was found in a water sump around Saturday midnight, died during treatment at a city hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place at Gandhi Nagar in Ramanthapur where the joint family of Abdul Babu and Qumar Begum lived. According to a petition by their daughter-in-law Sana Begum, the baby, Abdul Rahman, was next to her in the bedroom along with three other women till 10.30 p.m. Her husband, an operator with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply, was out on duty.

About two hours later, Ms. Begum could not find the baby and raised an alarm. Soon, everyone in the house began searching for the infant. A little later, it was found in the water sump adjacent to her room.

The baby was shifted to two hospitals for emergency care, and later to Niloufer Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Uppal police said the complainant suspected her child was killed. A case of murder was registered and investigation opened.