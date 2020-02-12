Infant dies under suspicious circumstances

A one-year-eleven-month-old boy died under suspicious circumstances at Begumpet here on Tuesday morning. The infant, his brother and parents developed adverse health reactions after four to nine hours of having food at a star hotel they were staying in. Apart from this possibility, Begumpet Police said that they are investigating from all angles such as, if they had food at any other place, or some other reason that led to the infant’s death.

Viscera samples collected from the infant’s body were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Chemical analysis will help to know if there is any poisonous substance.

Visa processing

Ravi Narayana and Sri Vidya, who are natives of Khammam, work as software engineers in Bengaluru. Apart from the infant, the couple have a seven-year-old son. They came to Hyderabad on Monday morning to process work related to VISA stamping at US Consulate in Begumpet. The family members checked into a star hotel in the same locality.

Begumpet Police inspector P Srinivasa Rao said that the family had breakfast, lunch and dinner at the hotel on Monday. For dinner, they had Indian sorted bread and paneer curry. However, they went out in the evening. The Police are trying to find out if they had food or snacks outside the hotel.

“Mr Narayana started to vomit at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. As he felt uneasy, he went for a check-up at KIMS Hospitals. Family members told police that all of them experienced same adverse reaction later. When he was at the hospital, Mr Narayana received a call that his younger son’s body turned cold,” Mr Rao said.

The infant was immediately rushed to the corporate hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police collected food samples from the star hotel, material from the vomiting, the couple’s blood samples. They spoke to people who had the same dinner and found that their condition was stable.

The infant boy’s post-mortem examination (PME) was performed at Gandhi Hospital’s mortuary on Wednesday. Police have registered a case under Section 174 (Suspicious death) of CrPC.

Dr Praveen Kumar Kulkarni, Consultant Internal Medicine at the corporate hospital who attended to the couple said that they were treated in medical stepdown unit as their condition did not require treatment in ICU or general ward. Condition of the remaining three family members was clinically stabilised. “The couple were discharged but need follow-up treatment,” he said.