Industry urged to focus on environmental sustainability 

September 13, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special Chief Secretary to Telangana Department of Environment, Science & Technology Rajat Kumar sought to underscore the significance of industry according greater attention to the environment.

“When there’s a market demand, businesses tend to increase their production to meet it. However, the same doesn’t always apply to environmental sustainability,” he told the 3rd edition of CII TS-Packcon 2023 on packaging innovations organised here by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday.

He said that while there are Acts and policies in place, their implementation can be challenging, particularly when it comes to the polluter pays principle. Quantifying the pollution caused by a polluter is a complex task. Technology offers potential solutions, encouraging industries to focus on developing more sustainable innovations to reduce their environmental impact, CII said in a release.

Addressing the meeting, Director General of EPTRI A. Vani Prasad urged packaging businesses to embrace environmental-friendly technology. She emphasised the importance of industries encouraging end-users to reuse packaging materials.

CII Telangana chairman C. Shekar Reddy spoke of the pivotal role played by the packaging industry in global economy. The industry is rapidly evolving due to advancements in technology, sustainability initiatives and shifting consumer preferences.

Conference chairman Chakravarthy A.V.P.S. highlighted the pervasive impact of the packaging industry across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food. CII said that the conference brought together a diverse group of participants, including packaging industry professionals, researchers, designers, marketers and policy makers.