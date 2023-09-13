HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Industry urged to focus on environmental sustainability 

September 13, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Special Chief Secretary to Telangana Department of Environment, Science & Technology Rajat Kumar sought to underscore the significance of industry according greater attention to the environment.

“When there’s a market demand, businesses tend to increase their production to meet it. However, the same doesn’t always apply to environmental sustainability,” he told the 3rd edition of CII TS-Packcon 2023 on packaging innovations organised here by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday.

He said that while there are Acts and policies in place, their implementation can be challenging, particularly when it comes to the polluter pays principle. Quantifying the pollution caused by a polluter is a complex task. Technology offers potential solutions, encouraging industries to focus on developing more sustainable innovations to reduce their environmental impact, CII said in a release.

Addressing the meeting, Director General of EPTRI A. Vani Prasad urged packaging businesses to embrace environmental-friendly technology. She emphasised the importance of industries encouraging end-users to reuse packaging materials.

CII Telangana chairman C. Shekar Reddy spoke of the pivotal role played by the packaging industry in global economy. The industry is rapidly evolving due to advancements in technology, sustainability initiatives and shifting consumer preferences.

Conference chairman Chakravarthy A.V.P.S. highlighted the pervasive impact of the packaging industry across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food. CII said that the conference brought together a diverse group of participants, including packaging industry professionals, researchers, designers, marketers and policy makers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.