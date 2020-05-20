Industry leaders issue reference SoP for COVID times

HYDERABAD

Guidelines stipulate downloading of Aarogya Setu app by all employees, among other things

A Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) reviewed by industry leaders for IT, ITeS companies and IT parks for dealing with COVID-19 cases has made several recommendations, including that heads of companies ensure that employees download the Aarogya Setu app.

“Heads of companies must ensure that all employees have downloaded Aarogya Setu app and completed the assessment,” an excerpt from the SoP reads.

As was earlier reported in these columns, several IT and ITeS companies in the IT corridor have either instructed managers and team leaders to ensure compliance in connection with downloading the app, or have cascaded information on the Centre’s stand vis-a-vis the app. Apart from this, the SoP document also recommends that employees staying in containment zones should not be asked to report for work. Further, those returning from containment or red or orange zones in other States should not be allowed to enter offices.

The set of recommendations also includes a self-declaration of good health by employees who are returning to work, and early reporting of COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, cold and shortness of breath. Touching upon pregnant employees, the SoP recommends, “Pregnant women and parents with children under age of 5 years are advised to work from home.” It also suggests that creches in IT companies should not be operational.

The SoP encourages offices to set up isolation rooms. “Such isolation rooms to be sanitised daily, should have an independent HVAC system and equipped with sanitiser, adequate PPE kits including suit, gloves, and mask etc.” it states.

Detailed process flowcharts of scenarios pertaining to those who have shown COVID-19 symptoms have been prepared. Speaking to The Hindu, Bharani Kumar Aroll from the Hyderabad Software Enterprise Association said the SoP was made by industry bodies and clarified that the recommendations are not mandatory. “It is more of a reference document and is not binding,” he said. As regards Aarogya Setu app, Mr. Aroll said that the centre has not made it mandatory and left it to the discretion of employers. Touching upon the settings in which companies functioning, the SoP serves a best practices documents which they can adopt.