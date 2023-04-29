Industry friendly policies, a growing raw material base, infrastructure make Telangana best place to invest, says Rama Rao

April 29, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Minister for Industries, IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao on April 29 said doubling of farmers income can be achieved only when backed by policies and robust economic support, something that the State government is doing.

“Mere sloganeering... [that] I will double farmer’s income will not work. It has to be backed by policies, robust economic support [like] what Telangana does,” the Minister told The Food Conclave 2023 organised by the State government in Hyderabad in which leaders, entrepreneurs and policy makers in the areas of agriculture, aquaculture, meat, edible oils and dairy industry participated.

A sustained focus on accelerating growth of agriculture and allied sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as well as measures initiated to promote micro, small and marginalised social entrepreneurs make Telangana a role model for rest of the country, he said, addressing the inaugural session of the day long event consisting of a number of panel discussions. The conclave has come in the backdrop of what the Minister described as five revolutions that are unfolding in the State in food production, meat processing, edible oil, aquaculture and dairy.

The industry friendly policies, robust and fast growing raw material base as well as world class infrastructure in State coupled with the active facilitation and enablement measures by the government makes Telangana the best place to invest in the country, Mr.Rao said wooing investors. He also listed out the various measures that have contributed to the growth process, especially implementation of the world’s largest lift irrigation project in Kaleswaram, the programmes for the micro, small and marginalised social entreprenuers such as the Dalit Bandhu scheme and central location of Hyderabad.

“The five converging revolutions offer immense opportunity for you to invest and prosper,” he said, pointing to how the State has identified food processing as one of the 14 thrust sectors. Telangana government is also in the process of setting up Special Food Processing Zones on about 10,000 acres.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Corporporation Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand spoke.

